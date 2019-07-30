{{featured_button_text}}
Dianna Peterson

Dianna L. Peterson

(1961-2019)

WATERLOO — Dianna L. Peterson, 57, of Waterloo, died suddenly Saturday, July 27, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

She was born Nov. 8, 1961, in Evansville, Ind., the daughter of Kenneth and Hazel (Pitchers) McKinney. She married Donald A. Peterson on July 3, 1980, at Washington Park in Waterloo.

Dianna attended Denver (Iowa) High School and graduated from the Hawkeye Community College GED program. She worked for Aramark Food Service at the John Deere Waterloo Foundry for over 20 years.

Survived by: her husband; two sons, Seth (Stephanie) Peterson of Cedar Falls and Sean Peterson of Waterloo; three grandsons, Jack, Dylan and Luke; her mother, Hazel Everts of Cedar Falls; a brother, Gary (Nancy) Smith of Waverly; and two sisters, Pam (Mike) Larrew of Washburn and Cathy (Dave) Aschbrenner of Denver.

Preceded in death by: her father, Kenneth; her stepfather, Les Everts; and a brother, Terry Smith.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, with burial at a later date in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, and 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at the Funeral Home.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

Dianna was very proud of her sons and grandsons. She continued to give of herself in death as a donor for the Iowa Donor Network. She loved the outdoors, including flowers, gardening, canning and camping. She was a thrifty shopper and a strong supporter of the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

