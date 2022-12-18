July 14, 1951-December 6, 2022
WATERLOO-Dianna Kay Quario, 71, of Waterloo, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Allen Hospital surrounded by family and friends. Celebration of Life ceremony to be announced later. Dianna is survived by her husband, Robert; sister Katherine Eilers, daughters Christina (Jerry) Henkle, Linda (Troy) Ramback; grandchildren Elexyss, Ellye and Adysen; cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Dianna is preceded in death by her parents, Carvel Dennis and Katherine Frisbey. In lieu of flowers, condolences & memorials can be sent to the family at 861 West Airline Highway Waterloo, Iowa 50703
