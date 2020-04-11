× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1960-2020)

WATERLOO – Diane Wise, 59, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, April 8, at Ravenwood Specialty Care.

She was born July 9, 1960, in Waterloo, daughter of Herman Wise Sr. and Josephine Gary Wise. She attended Waterloo East High School, participating in sports and the Crusaders Drill Team. She owned Lady D's Bar and managed various other businesses in Iowa.

Survivors: three children, Deshai (Terrel) Manning, Jolon Monique Whitis and Jamar Ramod Wise, all of Waterloo; a granddaughter, Diaz Lashai (Molly) Wilson of Waterloo; a sister, Rhounda Wise of Waterloo; four brothers, Stanley (Wanda) Wise, Herman Wise Jr., Elliott (Shante) Wise and Tracy Wise, all of Waterloo; two aunts, Laura Scott and Minnie Gary; an uncle, James Gary; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Preceded in death by: her grandparents, Herman Wise Sr., Rendy Wise, Thorton "Jack” Gary, Georgia Mabry Gary; a sister, Rebecca Wise Cleppe; and four grandchildren, Trista, Tristen, Terrel Jr. and Josiah Manning

Services: A memorial service will be held at a later date. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family, (319) 232-5667.