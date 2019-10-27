(1949-2019)
FAIRBANK — Diane Wenger, 70, of Fairbank, died Thursday, Oct. 24, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo.
She was born Jan. 13, 1949, in Waterloo, daughter of Jerry and Mary (Demuth) Cornmesser. On Dec. 12, 1975, she married Kenny Wenger at Immaculate Conception Church in Sumner. Diane graduated from Wapsie Valley High School in 1967. After high school she enrolled at Pitzes School of Cosmetology in Waterloo. She was a beautician at Eve’s Beauty Shop in Fairbank for a number of years.
Diane was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fairbank where she taught CCD for 27 years, served on numerous boards as well as being a Lector for Scripture services. She worked for Doese Photography from 1996 until this year.
Survivors: her husband; a son, Matthew Wenger of Ames; a daughter, Ann (Jesse) Johnston of Molton; brothers, Rich (Ruth) Wenger of Fairbank, Bob (Mavis) Wenger of Atkins, Vivian Wenger of Hazleton, Carolyn Wenger of Lincoln, Neb.; and three nieces and three nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her father- and mother-in-law, Duane and Marion Wenger; and brothers-in-law, Steve and Roger Wenger.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Fairbank with burial in Fairbank Cemetery, Fairbank. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, with a 3:30 p.m. parish rosary and a 7 p.m. Scripture service at Woods Funeral Home, Fairbank.
Memorials: to the family for later designation.
Online condolences at www.woodsfuneralhome.net
Diane was a dedicated supporter of the Wapsie Valley FFA Program, her and Kenny and truly enjoyed going to all the different district, state and national competitions.
To plant a tree in memory of Diane Wenger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
