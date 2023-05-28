Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

March 29, 1937-May 26, 2023

JESUP–Diane S. Miller, 86 years old of Jesup, IA, died Friday, May 26, 2023, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial Hospital, Waterloo, IA.

Private family graveside services and burial will be 10:30 a.m. – Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Cedar Crest Cemetery, Jesup, IA.

Public Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA.

Memorials will be directed to the First Presbyterian Church in Jesup. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-Mthope.com

Diane was born March 29, 1937, in Buchanan County, IA, the daughter of Clair C. Miller and Ester Delilah (Walter) Miller. She graduated from Quasqueton High School and attended Mt. Mercy College in Cedar Rapids, IA.

On June 15, 1956, she was united in marriage to John William Miller at the Union Church in Quasqueton, IA. They moved to Jesup in the fall of 1958 and raised their family. Diane worked as a teacher’s aid at Jesup Community Schools, also in the lunchroom. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Jesup and a past member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Diane is survived by three sons, Steve (Marcie) Miller of Waterloo, Greg Miller and Bruce Miller both of Jesup; one son in law, Jeff Youngblut of Jesup; two sisters, Judy (Jack) Hynes of Debary, FL, Martha Miller of Daytona Beach, FL; one brother, J.C. (Patty) Miller of Bradenton, FL; 8 grandchildren, Kyle Miller, Brent (Emily) Miller, Mackenzie Miller, Hunter Miller, Mandee Miller, Emily Miller, Ryan Youngblut and Kelly Soppe; 8 great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, John; she is preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Cindy Youngblut; and one brother, Arch Miller.

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is assisting the family with arrangements.