WATERLOO -- Diane Martin, 48, of Waterloo, died Sept. 10.
She was born on Feb. 14, 1970, in Greenwood, Miss., daughter of Frankie Mae Martin and Arthur Johnson.
Diane worked several different jobs in Mississippi and Waterloo.
Survived by: her mother, Frankie Mae Martin of Morgan City, Miss.; her father, Arthur (Josephine) Johnson of Itta Bena, Miss.; two sons, DeAndre Smith of Waterloo and Carderrius Smith of Waterloo; three granddaughters, DeMoni Smith, DeYona Smith and Lyrik Smith of Waterloo; two sisters, Angela (Mark) Dixon of Morgan City, Miss., and Janet Johnson of Memphis, Tenn.; four brothers, Michael (Janet) Martin of Waterloo, Richard Martin of Morgan City, and Arthur Johnson Jr. and LaVincent Johnson, also of Mississippi; 10 aunts; 10 uncles; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and a special niece, Tatanisha Hunt (TaTa) of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: a son, Shavondes Martin (BUNZ); her maternal grandparents, Frank and Alberta Martin; paternal grandparents, Harvey and Mattie Johnson; her aunt Aria (Sis) Martin; two uncles, Elbert (Bull) Wilson and Andrew Martin; and three cousins.
Private family services: took place Thursday, Sept. 20, at Sanders Funeral Service.
Memorials: may be sent to the family at Sanders Funeral Service.
Diane accepted Christ at an early age.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.