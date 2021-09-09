 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Diane Marie Kofron
0 entries

Diane Marie Kofron

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Diane Marie Kofron

September 3, 1954-October 24, 2020

A person and life, so beautiful, deserves a special celebration. Please help us honor the life of Diane Marie Kofron. Bring your laughs, your memories, and your happiness to celebrate at a party she would have loved to attend! The celebration open house will take place on September 11th from 4 pm until 8 pm at the Waterloo Elks Club, 407 E Park Avenue, Waterloo. Let’s raise a glass to such a wonderful woman, who left us last October much too soon!

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

DIY disaster! Here are some tips to avoid DIY headaches

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News