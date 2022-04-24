Diane Marie (Klemz) Ronnfeldt

November 29 1953–March 10, 2022

Diane M. Ronnfeldt, age 68 of Steuben, Wisconsin, passed away on March 10, 2022 in Lacrosse, Wisconsin. Diane was born on November 29, 1953 in Waterloo, Iowa. She was the Daughter of Floyd & Helen (Deviney) Klemz. She graduated from East High School in Waterloo in 1973.

Diane married Jim Ronnfeldt on March 11, 2000, at the Villa Louis located in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin.

She belonged to the Falling Rock Walleye Club and The Audubon Society. She loved to play pool, fish and watch the local wildlife from her deck on the Ridge, where she lived with her husband. She was a Die-Hard Chicago Cubs fan, never missing a game on TV or radio and cherishing the many games she attended in person with family or friends. Go Cubs!

Diane was a 10 year Breast Cancer survivor and was involved in activities related to breast cancer events.

She is survived by her husband Jim of 21 years, Son Brian Barrett of Harpers Ferry, Iowa and Daughter Amee Barrett of Waterloo, Her Brothers Tim, Tom, Bruce and Anthony Klemz , Sisters Elizabeth Gott and Jacqueline Baker , She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Gerry.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Diane on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Hoochies ll in Lynxville , Wisconsin ( 309 – Spring St. ) from 1-4 pm. Come share a story about Diane, or join in with family as we celebrate her life.