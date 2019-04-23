Diane M. Thorp

(1959-2019)
HAZLETON — Diane Marie Thorp, 60, of Hazleton, died at home Sunday, April 21.
She was born Jan. 31, 1959, at Independence, daughter of Paul Louis and Marjorie Virginia (Rhines) Tonn Jr. On Sept. 4, 1982, she married David Allen Thorp at the American Lutheran Church in Jesup.
In 1977, Diane graduated from Jesup High School and then graduated from Pitzies Beauty College in Waterloo. She cut hair for many years at J.C. Penney in Waterloo, Houston and Nashville and later her kitchen.
Survived by: her husband; two sons, Tyler Thorp and Lucas (Bailey Ackman) Thorp, both of Cedar Rapids; seven siblings, Paul (Carole) Tonn III of Rapid City, S.D., Greg Tonn of Chino Valley, Ariz., Janice (Keith) Horgen of St. Ansgar, Mike (Jennifer) Tonn of Anchorage, Alaska, Andrea (Doug) Dvorak of Clutier, Jeff Tonn of Anchorage and Linda (Bobby) Garrison of Evansdale; many nieces and nephews; several in-laws; and a dog, Buster Brown.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein, with inurnment at a later date. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and for an hour before the service at the funeral home on Saturday.
Condolences may be left at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.
She enjoyed camping, gardening, cooking, decorating and getting together with family and friends. Diane loved visiting Cedar Rapids to have supper with her boys and their girlfriends.
