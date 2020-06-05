Diane M. Johnson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1943-2020)

READLYN — Diane Marilyn Johnson, 77, of Readlyn, died Thursday, June 4, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

She was born March 27, 1943, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Howard and Norma (Schroeder) Lee. She married Lorraine James Johnson on March 12, 1961, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Readlyn. He died March 21, 1988.

She worked at the Red Fox in Waverly, Allen Hospital and Triangle Plastics in Oelwein. She retired from Omega in Waterloo in 2003.

Survivors: a son, Tim (Diane) Johnson of Fairbank; three daughters, Shelley Welter of Fairbank, Teresa (Dan Schrage) Miller of Dunkerton and Stacie (Kevin) Price of Readlyn; nine grandchildren, Megan (James) Stammeyer, Matthew Johnson, Chrystal (Jon) Harkrider, Theodore Welter, and Tyler Welter; Brooke (RJ) Van Daele and Quinten Miller, Kylee Price and Isaiah Price; five great-grandchildren, Hailie Niederhauser, Aaron and Jon Harkrider, Finley Stammeyer and Aria Van Daele; two brothers, Bob Lee of Hiawatha and Larry (Julene) Lee of Independence; and two sisters-in-law, Helen Lee of Tripoli and Marjorie Desotel of Mission Texas.