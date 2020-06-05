Diane M. Johnson

(1943-2020)
READLYN — Diane Marilyn Johnson, 77, of Readlyn, died Thursday, June 4, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
She was born March 27, 1943, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Howard and Norma (Schroeder) Lee. She married Lorraine James Johnson on March 12, 1961, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Readlyn. He died March 21, 1988.
She worked at the Red Fox in Waverly, Allen Hospital and Triangle Plastics in Oelwein. She retired from Omega in Waterloo in 2003.
Survivors: a son, Tim (Diane) Johnson of Fairbank; three daughters, Shelley Welter of Fairbank, Teresa (Dan Schrage) Miller of Dunkerton and Stacie (Kevin) Price of Readlyn; nine grandchildren, Megan (James) Stammeyer, Matthew Johnson, Chrystal (Jon) Harkrider, Theodore Welter, and Tyler Welter; Brooke (RJ) Van Daele and Quinten Miller, Kylee Price and Isaiah Price; five great-grandchildren, Hailie Niederhauser, Aaron and Jon Harkrider, Finley Stammeyer and Aria Van Daele; two brothers, Bob Lee of Hiawatha and Larry (Julene) Lee of Independence; and two sisters-in-law, Helen Lee of Tripoli and Marjorie Desotel of Mission Texas.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a brother, Romaine Lee; a sister, Sylvia Schwerin; two sons-in-law, Terry Welter and Doug Miller; a sister-in-law, Eunice Lee; and two brothers-in-law, Harlan DeSotel and Duane Schwerin.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church with burial in St. Matthew’s Lutheran Cemetery, both in Readlyn. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Social distancing will be required in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, and masks will be required.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.
In her spare time, Diane enjoyed puzzles, books and crossword puzzles. She especially enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandkids.
