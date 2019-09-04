Diane M. Heitkamp

(1934-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Diane Marie Heitkamp, 84, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
She was born Sept. 9, 1934, in Eau Claire, Wis., daughter of A.C. Franklin and Diana Miller Smith. She married Marvin L. Heitkamp on Jan. 15, 1955, in Eau Claire, Wis. He died Aug.23, 1989.
Diane graduated from St. Patrick Catholic High School, Eau Claire. She was a mother and homemaker.
Survivors include: her son, Marvin L. “Marty” (Teresa “Terry”) of Cedar Falls; two granddaughters, Kristy (Luke) Schmitz and Tina (Doug) Popenhagen; and two great-grandchildren, Dayton and Taylor Popenhagen.
Preceded in death by: three brothers, Jack, Earl and Harold Smith; and two sisters, Betty Miles and Joanne Anders.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street and will continue for one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Diane enjoyed an active social life by bowling on several local leagues and playing bingo three to four times a week. She loved her church and spending time with her family.
