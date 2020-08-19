× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1955-2020)

GILBERTVILLE – Diane M. Bohneman, 65, died August 14, 2020 at home. She was born July 15, 1955 in Washington, IA, the daughter of Roger and Juanita Kalishek Schluetter. She graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1973.

Diane married William Bohneman December 23, 1992 in Waterloo. She worked at Allen Hospital, then worked at John Deere for 31 years. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville. She loved bowling, fishing, nature, reading, and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Bill; step daughters, Kimberly(Mike) Bryan and Karena(Mike) Newhall all of Norwalk, IA; sisters, Danette(Kelly) Morrison, Lincoln, NE, and Darlys(Jeremy) Heidersheit, Rock Falls, IL; three brothers, Dean(Donna) Schluetter, Waverly, IA, Daryl Schluetter, Farmington, MN, and David(Angie) Schluetter, North Washington, IA; five grandchildren, Kristi, Kelli, Neil, Megan, and Blake; and nieces and nephews.

Preceded by her parents, grandparents, and a sister, Debra in infancy.

Public visitation is 4 – 7 PM, Thurs., Aug. 20, 2020, Kearns Funeral Service, Kimball Chapel. A private family service will be held later with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery, in Waterloo.