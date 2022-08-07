Diane Lucille Zabel

November 28, 1959-August 3, 2022

SUMNER-Diane L. Zabel, 62, of Sumner, died Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, as a result of a stroke and complications from MS.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 8, 2022, from 3:00 PM—6:00 PM at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner. A Celebration of Life service will follow the visitation at the funeral home on Monday, starting at 6:00 PM. Memorials may be made to the family for later designation to Multiple Sclerosis organizations. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting Diane’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

Diane Lucille, daughter of George L. and Lucille A. (Kasowsky) Freeman was born November 28, 1959, in Sumner. She was baptized and confirmed at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sumner. Diane received her education in the Sumner Schools. On January 16, 1977, she was united in marriage with Joseph Zabel at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner with Rev. John Sorenson presiding. To this union three daughters were born, Heather, Penny, and Melissa. The family lived in Sumner, prior to moving to Des Moines in 1986, Central City in 1992, and Carter Lake in 2001, prior to returning to Sumner in 2005. Diane’s working career began in restaurant service, before hospitality for a few years, prior to becoming a Church secretary for several different Churches in the communities she resided in. Diane was involved in the Denver and Sumner Genealogy Societies. In addition to her interest in genealogy, she loved spending time with her grandchildren, and enjoyed reading, dolphins and her cats.

Diane is survived by her husband, Joe of Sumner; three daughters, Heather (James) Pettit of Bentonville, Arkansas, Penny (Darick) Harness of Portland, Texas, and Melissa (Samuel) Johnson of Waukee; five grandchildren, Myah, Timothy, and Miriam Pettit, and Alexis and Grace Johnson; mother, Lucille Freeman of Round Rock, Texas; three brothers, Steve (Judi) Freeman of Reno, Nevada, Marv (Lynn) Freeman of Round Rock, Texas, and Alan (Jodie) Freeman of Parker, Colorado; sister, Carol (Mark) Sanderson of Marion; and three nieces and three nephews.

In addition to her father she was preceded in death by a stillborn child; and sister-in-law, Kathy Freeman.