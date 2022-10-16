January 7, 1943-October 12, 2022

Diane Louene Rodden passed away on October 12, 2022. Diane was much loved by her family, friends and former co-workers and she will be deeply missed.

Diane was born to Louene and Harold Vestal in Waterloo, Iowa on January 7, 1943. She attained her Registered Nurse Degree from Saint Joseph Mercy School of Nursing in Dubuque, Iowa where she met the love of her life, husband Thomas Rodden. Diane was first and foremost a caregiver being a nurse for 33 years with the majority at Schoitz Memorial Hospital/Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo, Iowa. Diane cherished traveling with her husband and they took many cruises and overseas trips. She was creative, funny, a painter and had a green thumb.

Diane was preceded in death by Thomas Rodden, her husband of 48 years, Louene Baker, Mike Baker and Harold Vestal. She is survived by sisters Donnalee Smuck and Julie Rowe, brother John Baker, her three children Lisa Meyer (Michael), Kelly Rondeau (Richard), Michael Rodden (Laura), grandchildren Travis Rondeau (Beth), Kendra Seubert (Robert), Nathan Rondeau (Leslie), Reilly Meyer, Kirsten Meyer, Brooke Rodden, Kate Rodden, and great-grandchildren Halley Joel, Jewel Peddle, and Alea Seubert.

Mass of Christian burial will be at Our Lady’s Immaculate Heart Catholic Church in Ankeny, Iowa on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Visitation is on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil service. Burial will be at Ankeny Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be directed to Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines, Iowa or Iowa Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association.