Diane Kofron, 66, of Hudson, IA gained her angel wings on October 24, 2020 after a very short, and fast bout with cancer. Diane’s wishes were to not hold a funeral, as she hated being the center of attention. Yet there will be a celebration of life held sometime next year, a type of party that she would’ve enjoyed attending. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family to assist in any medical bills that may be coming, and the remaining will then be donated to UnityPoint at Home – Hospice.

Diane was born September 3, 1954 in Waterloo, IA, the oldest child of three to Charles and Delores Petersen. Diane graduated from Hudson High School in 1972. She married Port Beattie and had two children: Jonathan and Lyndsey. They were later divorced and a few years later she found her forever love, Steve Kofron. Steve and Diane have been married for 21 years, and they greatly enjoyed vacationing together and taking care of grandkids. Diane spent most of her work career at John Deere, most recently as a supervisor in 518 shaft manufacturing, and prior to that 524, retiring this year in January after 28 years at Deere’s. After retiring, Diane had great plans to travel and be with family. She was so kind as to help care for her newest grandchild born in March 2020, and she was able to travel and celebrate her birthday in September with a trip to Las Vegas with her daughter Lyndsey.