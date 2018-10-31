CEDAR FALLS — Diane L. Kittrell-Sorenson, 83, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, Oct. 29, at Western Home Communities Thuesen Cottage.
She was born April 27, 1935, in Waterloo, daughter of Darol and Marion (Gable) Rice. She married Ronald J. Kittrell on Aug. 21, 1953, and they later divorced. She married Dr. Paul Sorenson on Sept. 17, 1988. He died June 28, 2018.
Diane was an executive secretary at Rath Packing Co. in Waterloo and was a teacher’s aide and lunch lady at Southdale Elementary School in Cedar Falls.
Survived by: her son, Mark (Barbara) Kittrell of Cedar Falls; two daughters, Rona (Dani) Duke and Mimi (Dave Farris) Rice, both of Cedar Falls; her stepdaughter, Laura (Dale) Shores of Cedar Falls; nine grandchildren, Bess Baldwin and Benjamin (Katelyn) Kreimeyer, both of Cedar Falls, Jered (Jess) Baldwin of Rogue River, Ore., Nicholas (Meghan) Kreimeyer of Cedar Falls, Alex (Tanya) Kreimeyer of Waterloo, Audrey (Tim) Dodd of Cedar Falls, Alaina Kittrell of Minneapolis, Jenna Duke of Paradise, Calif., and Holli (Dylan) Duke of Decorah; two stepgrandchildren, Kari (Travis) Mai of Solon and Zach Jackson of Minneapolis; and six great-grandchildren, Myah Kreimeyer, Adyson McAlpine, Liam McAlpine, William Kreimeyer, Dylynn Kreimeyer, Nathan Kreimeyer and two on the way.
Preceded in death by: her parents; husbands; and her brother, Dr. Charles Rice.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, at First United Methodist Church, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today, Oct. 31, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, and for an hour before service time at the church.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Cedar Bend Humane Society or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.