September 2, 1951—April 1, 2021

WATERLOO—Diane Kay Kehoe, 69, of Waterloo, died Thursday, April 1, at home.

She was born September 2, 1951, in Waterloo, the daughter of John and Mary Speirs Kehoe. Diane was employed as an RN at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis and also at Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

Survivors include: her siblings, Sharon (Rick) Plummer of Waterloo, Joan Bracken of Waterloo, and Bill Kehoe of West Des Moines; her sisters-in-law, Marlys Kehoe of Dallas, Texas, Karen Kehoe of Waterloo, and Barb Kehoe of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her siblings, Larry Kehoe, Donnie Kehoe, Mary Winkey, and John “Mike” Kehoe and her brother-in-law, Dennis Bracken.

Graveside Inurnment will take place at a later date at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

