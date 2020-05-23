Diane K. Mitchell

Having met at college, Diane married Craig Mitchell on July 14, 1963, at the Geneseo United Methodist Church in Buckingham, Iowa. She immediately began her first career as an Army wife, living in several locations in the US and Europe and in Des Moines while Craig served in Vietnam. Their final post was Ft. Belvoir near Washington, D.C., and they lived in nearby Fairfax, Virginia. In 1971, the family retired from the Army and began farming with Craig’s parents in Buckingham, Iowa. Diane kept busy with multiple careers – mother, manager of the household, part-time farm hand, and real estate agent (she created her own local real estate agency with Century 21). Diane was active in the Geneseo United Methodist Church, volunteering as a youth activities leader and choir director. She returned to college (UNI), receiving her Education Masters and teaching certificate in 1988. She taught math at Columbus High School in Waterloo, and then at UNI in Cedar Falls. Her final and likely favorite career was as a Methodist pastor, serving churches in Cedar Falls, Janesville, Charles City, Ackley-Geneva, Walker, and Dubuque until she retired in 2010. After retiring from farming, she and Craig lived in West Des Moines for several years before moving to Coralville.