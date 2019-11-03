(1943-2019)
WASHBURN — Diane K. Dahlhauser, 76, of Washburn, died Thursday, Oct. 31, at NewAldaya Lifescapes, Cedar Falls.
She was born Oct. 14, 1943, in Algona, daughter of Donald and Delpha Halsrud Ramus. She married Leonard Dahlhauser on Jan. 27, 1962, in Bancroft.
Diane was employed with the Waterloo Community Schools for more than 25 years, retiring in 2003.
Survivors include: her husband; her children, Laurie (Steve) Clark of Brandon, Doug (Lori) Dahlhauser of Waterloo, Robyn (Jason) Frost of La Porte City and Tina (Daniel) Cook of La Porte City; six grandchildren, Heather Clark, Amber Clark, Andrew Dahlhauser (Melanie), Allison Dahlhauser, Nicolas Cook and Jessica Knebel; and a great-granddaughter, Mya Ledesma.
Preceded in death by: two sisters, Donna Marlow and Darlene Eller; and a brother, Dennis Ramus.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with inurnment in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Gilbertville. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, Waterloo, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation will continue at the church for an hour before services on Tuesday.
Memorials: may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
