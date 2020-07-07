× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1965—2020)

Diane (Joleen) Leuer passed away Sun. June 28th at Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Lawrence Kansas. Of heart failure, with her two sons by her side.

She was born on Jan. 26, 1965 at Sartori Hospital in Cedar Falls, IA to Judith (Bergstrom) Leuer and Michael W. Leuer. She was named Diane Renee Leuer but later in life changed her name to Joleen Lynn Leuer.

Joleen was a free-spirited person, A complex person with an extraordinary mind, A beautiful soul with an unconventional passionate approach towards life. She married Gerald William Habben on Aug 8, 1988 and was later divorced.

Survivors include her two sons. Jeffrey (Cynthia) Hollaway of Marion IA, Chad Leuer of Cedar Falls IA, Her mother Judith (Bergstrom) Leuer of Lawrence Kansas, her father Michael (Rose) Leuer of Cedar Falls IA, Sister Kimberly Leuer of Keota IA, Sister Sandra Leuer of Cedar Falls IA, and brother Steven (Gary) Leuer of Jonesboro AR. Also, many nieces and nephews.

Proceeded in death by Gerald William Habben and her maternal and paternal Grandparents.

Celebration of Life will be on a later date. Please send all condolences to jrh32388@aol.com.

