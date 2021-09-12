Diane Jackson was born January 24, 1953. She died peacefully in her sleep of natural causes on Saturday, September 4, 2021. Diane was born in Waterloo, Iowa to Fred Lee, Jr. and Joseph Mims. Sadly, her mother passed away when she was very young so she went to live with her grandparents, Hanna May Mims and Johnny L. Mims, along with some of her siblings. After she finished school, she became the mother of three sons, Charles Mims in 1970, Orlando Mims in 1975 and Pierre Mims in 1977. She married Pierre's father, A.C. Jackson in 1996 and they were together until A.C. passed away in February of 2009.

Diane was a cook at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center until she retired due to medical issues. After her husband passed away, she moved in with her good friend, Rose Walker, as she had recently become a widow. They were good friends and they were sisters from different mothers. After A.C. passed, Diane found strength in God and became an active member in her church. She looked forward to going to church on Sundays and other church events. She looked forward to going to other churches in Des Moines and the dinners they would go to afterward. Her church became the way she would socialize when she was not with Rose or her family. At home she enjoyed word searches. She could be found cooking and watching cooking shows. She made a great sweet potato pie!