Diane Houser

(1952-2018)
WATERLOO — Diane K. Houser, 66, of Waterloo, died Sunday, July 29, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
She was born April 28, 1952, in Waterloo, daughter of Wilfred and Audrey (Burns) Panther. She married Jack W. Houser on March 7, 1972, in La Porte City.
Diane was a graduate of Cedar Falls High School and attended Hawkeye Community College. She worked at NewAldaya Lifescapes (Cedar Falls Lutheran Home) as a supervisor, head cook and head server for many years.
Survived by: her husband; two sons, Matthew Houser of Frisco, Texas, and Jason (Amber) Houser of Waterloo; her stepdaughter, Tracy Johnson of Waterloo; two stepgrandchildren, Brandon and Blake; three brothers, Mark Panther of Waterloo, Joe (Nancy) Panther of Cedar Falls and John Panther of Marshalltown; and her sister, Patricia Whitlatch of Parkersburg.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Services: 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, with burial at Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be for an hour before the service.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
