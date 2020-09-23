 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Diane F. Liming
0 entries

Diane F. Liming

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Diane F. Liming

Diane F. Liming

(1960-2020)

Diane F. Liming, born February 4, 1960 to Jerome and Lyne Moehling Hoins, passed at Cedar Valley Hospice on Monday, September 21 from pancreatic cancer.

Diane grew up in Waverly graduating from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1978. On June 9, 1984, Diane married John Liming at the Janesville United Methodist Church. They made their home in rural Janesville.

Private family services will be held with burial of cremains in Oakland Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News