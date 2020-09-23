Diane F. Liming
(1960-2020)
Diane F. Liming, born February 4, 1960 to Jerome and Lyne Moehling Hoins, passed at Cedar Valley Hospice on Monday, September 21 from pancreatic cancer.
Diane grew up in Waverly graduating from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1978. On June 9, 1984, Diane married John Liming at the Janesville United Methodist Church. They made their home in rural Janesville.
Private family services will be held with burial of cremains in Oakland Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to Cedar Valley Hospice.
