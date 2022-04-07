June 30,1952-April 4,2022

WATERLOO-Diane Christensen Miller of Waterloo passed away Monday April 4,2022. She was born on June 30,1952. Diane is the daughter of Maurice and Luella Christensen. Diane married Larry Miller on March 4th,1977 in Waterloo.

She is survived by her two sons, Shane(Ali)Christensen and Eric(Alissa)Christensen. One brother, Daniel(Nancy)Christensen, and one sister Judy(Doug)Cornwell. Six grandchildren and Six great grandchildren and extended family.

Diane is proceeded in death by her husband Larry, her son Duncan, her sister Cindy Strickford and her parents.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Celebration of life will be at a later date.