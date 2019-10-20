(1957-2019)
WATERLOO —- Diane Carrol Jenkins, 62, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital of natural causes.
She was born June 20, 1957, in Water Valley, Miss., daughter of Marvin Jenkins Sr. and Ella Tyler.
Survivors: her mother, Ella Jenkins of Waterloo; a daughter, Ebony (Trevor) King of Waterloo; two sons, Shaun Cody of Columbia, Mo., and Cortez Cody of Waterloo; two sisters, Barbara Jenkins and Kay Jenkins, both of Waterloo; and four brothers, Marvin Jenkins, James Jenkins, Bryant Jenkins and Tony Jenkins, all of Waterloo; and a special friend, Gene McKinnis of Waterloo.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her father; and two brothers, Charles “Weedy” Jenkins and Cornelius “Fuzzy” Jenkins.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Antioch Baptist Church. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. and on Wednesday for an hour prior to services. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family, 232-5667.
Memorials: to the family at 630 Independence Ave., where they will be receiving friends.
To plant a tree in memory of Diane Jenkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.