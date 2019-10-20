{{featured_button_text}}
Diane Jenkins

Diane Jenkins

(1957-2019)

WATERLOO —- Diane Carrol Jenkins, 62, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital of natural causes.

She was born June 20, 1957, in Water Valley, Miss., daughter of Marvin Jenkins Sr. and Ella Tyler.

Survivors: her mother, Ella Jenkins of Waterloo; a daughter, Ebony (Trevor) King of Waterloo; two sons, Shaun Cody of Columbia, Mo., and Cortez Cody of Waterloo; two sisters, Barbara Jenkins and Kay Jenkins, both of Waterloo; and four brothers, Marvin Jenkins, James Jenkins, Bryant Jenkins and Tony Jenkins, all of Waterloo; and a special friend, Gene McKinnis of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: her father; and two brothers, Charles “Weedy” Jenkins and Cornelius “Fuzzy” Jenkins.

Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Antioch Baptist Church. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. and on Wednesday for an hour prior to services. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family, 232-5667.

Memorials: to the family at 630 Independence Ave., where they will be receiving friends.

To plant a tree in memory of Diane Jenkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments