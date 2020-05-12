Diane C. Juel

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS — Diane Juel, 70, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, May 11, at NewAldaya Lifescapes from Alzheimer’s disease.

She was born March 11, 1950, in Waterloo, daughter of Harry and Leona (Wedemeier) Staack. She graduated from Tripoli Community Schools in 1968 and attended the University of Northern Iowa for a year. On June 7, 1969, she married Richard Juel at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Klinger. Diane worked at Allen Memorial Hospital, Hawk Bilt Co., the University of Northern Iowa, A.Y. McDonald Co. and then back at UNI where she rose to business operations manager in the facilities planning department. She retired in 2014.

Survivors: her husband; daughters, Shani (Jack) Morgan of Marion and Jenna Juel of Eldridge; a son, Jordan (Kasey) Juel of Lincoln, Neb.; four grandchildren, Drew and Emily Digman, Grayson Juel and Jonas Juel; three stepgrandchildren Gaby, Nick and Emma Morgan as well as twin granddaughters due in August; two sisters, Janet Givens and Nancy Heinemann of Des Moines; brothers-in-law, Dennis Juel of Waterloo, Mark Juel of Imperial, Calif., and Melvin Bergmann of Tripoli; sisters-in-law, Mary Jo Juel of Waterloo and Norma Juel of Imperial, Calif.; and numerous nieces and nephews.