Diane Buhr

(1948-2019)

SUMNER — Diane Pauline Buhr, 71, of Sumner, died Thursday, Dec. 12, as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

She was born Feb. 22, 1948, in Clinton, daughter of Pauline Griebel Patridge and Harry H. Griebel. On May 11, 1968, she married Donald Buhr at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Sumner.

Diane graduated from West Central High School, Maynard, in 1966. She attended beauty school in Cedar Rapids and then worked as a beautician in West Union until shortly after marriage.

Survived by: her husband; three daughters, Annette Shaffer of Milton, Ga., Angela (Andrew) Gibson of Colo, and Lori (Bill) Bushman of Waverly; adopted son, David (Alysha) Buhr of Scottsgrove, Ill.; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Alice Ramirez of Tucson, Ariz.

Preceded in death by: her parents; father- and mother-in-law; and a brother-in-law.

Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at St. John Lutheran Church Parish Hall in Sumner. Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting Diane’s family.

Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.