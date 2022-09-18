August 17, 1942-June 7, 2022

Diane Boaz was born in Waterloo, Iowa on August 17, 1942 to Robert Bergstrom and Margaret (Price) Bergstrom. She was a graduate of Malcom Price Laboratory school and received her Nursing Degree from Mercy College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. For 45 years, Diane cared for patients in Waterloo at Allen Hospital and in their homes.

Diane married Dennis Boaz in 1963 and together raised three children. Diane is survived by her husband Dennis, son Zach (Jolene) Boaz of Summerfield, Florida, son Jason (Jennifer) Boaz of Goodyear, Arizona, daughter Jessica (Brock) Lober of Newport Beach, California, grandchildren, Briana Diane Boaz, Anthony Boaz and Erica Beth Boaz, and brothers Richard, Thomas and Robert Bergstrom. Diane passed away peacefully on June 7th, 2022 surrounded by her family.

Diane’s family is hosting a Celebration of Life Open House at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course on Sunday, September 25th from 1pm to 4pm.