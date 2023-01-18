August 29, 1960-January 14, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Diane Alois Bremner, 62, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN.

She was born on August 29, 1960, in Topeka, KS, the daughter of John and Barbara “Sally” (Gillard) Rider. She graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1979. On June 26, 1982, she was united in marriage to Ronald Bremner at Trinity Bible Church in Cedar Falls. She was a homemaker to her husband and three children.

Diane is survived by her husband; three children: Dustin (Lauren) Bremner of San Francisco, CA, Brian (Caitlin) Bremner of Cedar Falls, and Kathleen Bremner of Cedar Falls; three grandchildren: Noelle, Ada, and Clive Bremner; stepmother, Dianne Peterson of Cedar Falls; six siblings: Mike (Linda) Rider of Gibbon, MN, John (Amelia) Rider of Cedar Falls, Jenny (John) Nehs of Green Bay, WI, David (Renee) Rider of Parkersburg, Shannon (Jerome) Hilscher of Clive, and Nate (Jen) Rider of Lenexa, KS.

She was preceded in death by her mother, father, stepmother, Linda Finical Rider, and stepfather, Robert David Peterson.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2023, at Trinity Bible Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation 4:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday at Richardson Funeral Service. Private family burial at Fairview Cemetery in Cedar Falls prior to the service at church.

Memorials may be directed to Trinity Bible Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.