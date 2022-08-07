October 10, 1954-August 1, 2022

CEDAR RAPIDS-Diana Marie Clark, 67, of Cedar Rapids and formerly of Waterloo, died Monday, August 1, 2022, while a patient at MercyOne Des Moines. She was born on October 10, 1954, in Waterloo, the daughter of Richard and Marlys Zempel Clark.

Diana was fun loving and humorous. But she was also gullible and as a result was often on the receiving end of many pranks. Diana worked as a loan counselor for GMAC in Waterloo. She enjoyed bowling when she was younger and later in life enjoyed playing cards and was a devoted Hawkeye fan. Her daughter was her life, and everything revolved around Lindsay and Stacie. She was anxiously awaiting the arrival of her first grandchild. Diana enjoyed spending time with her lifelong friend, Diane Lawless. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Waterloo and was a surrogate mom for many people.

Diana is survived by her daughter, Lindsay (Stacie) Clark of Cedar Rapids; a granddaughter who will be arriving soon; siblings David (Kathy) Clark of Gallatin, TN, Richard Clark of San Antonio, TX, Raymond (Lynne) Clark of Paducah, KY, Patricia Holt of Harpers Ferry, IA, Jeffrey Clark of Davenport, IA, and Kimberly (John) Chandler of Waterloo; a special niece, Rylee Chmelicek; her dog, Buddy; and numerous other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Nancy Rogers, Linda Clark, and Benny Clark.

Visitation will be Monday, August 8, 2022, from 5 to 7 PM, at First Baptist Church, 434 Baltimore St., Waterloo with memorial service at the church Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 10:30 AM. Memorial contributions should be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lockefuneralservices.com.