Diana Marie Brandt

May 13, 1938-September 15, 2021

PARKERSBURG-Diana Marie Brandt, 83, of Parkersburg, died Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at her home in Cedar Falls, Iowa, of natural causes.

Private Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.

Diana was born in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin on May 13, 1938. After graduation from high school, she was employed as a telephone operator. Later she worked as a secretary and payroll clerk for the personal director at Northern Engraving.