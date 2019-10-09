Diana MacLennan

Diana L. MacLennan, 86, of Waterloo, died at Cedar Valley Hospice Sunday, Oct. 6.
She was born March 28, 1933, in Waterloo, son of Stacy & Evelyn (Ames) Hellman. She married Jack Pates. He preceded her in death. She married Edwin MacLennan in 1972.
Diana was employed by Rath Packing and Chamberlain Manufacturing.
Survived by: her husband; one son, Dusty (Dawn) MacLennan; a grandson, Gerald “JJ” Pates Jr; a granddaughter, Evelyn MacLennan; and a great-grandson, Garrett Pates; a daughter-in-law, Dorthea Pates; and two sisters, Joyce Schares of Jesup and Sally Wagner of Dubuque.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her first husband; and a son, Gerald Pates Sr.
Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Parrott & Wood Funeral Home in Waterloo. Inurnment will be at a later date.
