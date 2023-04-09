March 8, 1958-March 27, 2023

LIBERTY-Diana Lynn Delamore, 65, of Liberty, Mo passed away March 27, 2023 at her home. A memorial gathering was held on Monday, April 3, 2023, from noon to 2:00 pm at Hidden Valley of Liberty, 1015 East H Highway, Liberty, Missouri 64068. A graveside service followed at Glenridge Cemetery in Liberty. Diana was born March 8, 1958 in Waterloo, Iowa to Robert and Helen (Mennenga) Cavanaugh.

Diana attended Columbus Catholic High School in Waterloo, Iowa. She and Doug got married in 1984 and moved to Liberty, Missouri. She loved to cook and spend time with her family. She loved being a grandma. Diana and Doug were avid travelers. She was a music, game show, and game lover. Diana also enjoyed antiquing.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Helen Cavanaugh, her brothers Edward Cavanaugh, Robert Cavanaugh, Daniel Cavanaugh, brother in law Roger Bulver, Jack and Velma Delamore, Greg Delamore, Duane Delamore

Survivors include husband Doug Delamore, children Matthew Cavanaugh (Shawna Rodwell) of Arvada, CO, Dusty Engelhardt of Kansas City, MO, Dylan Delamore of Liberty, MO, Heather (Ed) Bittner of Des Moines, IA, grandchildren Destiny, Alex, Robert, Evangeline, Roland, great grandchildren Robin, Lavender, Juliet, sisters Cindy Bamford of Waterloo, IA, Wendy (Mark) Jordan of Waterloo, IA, Becky (Gary) Buchholz of Sumner, IA and many friends and family.