Diana Lynn (Conerd) Schmidt passed away at home in Jacksonville, NC on January 30th, 2022. She was born on April 19th, 1954 in Waverly, Iowa to Richard and Dorothy (Karns) Conerd. She married Richard D. Schmidt on October 17, 1979 in Waterloo, Iowa and together they had four children. She touched the lives of many people with her love and faith. Diana is survived by her husband of 42 years, Richard and their four children Kimberly (Timothy) Humm, Andy (Miranda) Schmidt, Tara (Adam) Berry, and Samantha (William) Simpson, and 11 grandchildren. A funeral Mass was held on February 4th and she was inurned in the columbarium at Infant of Prague Catholic Church. Messages can be sent care of Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville, NC.