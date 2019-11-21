(1956-2019)
WATERLOO — Diana Lee Hodges (Sanders), 63, died Friday, Nov. 15, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids.
She was born Jan. 13, 1956, in Peoria, Ill., to John Williams and Annie Lee Lotts.
Diana was a mother and grandmother.
Survived by: three children, Mario (Lynn) Sanders of Wisconsin, Deanna (Marvin) Walker of Illinois and Charles Hodges Jr. (Kendra) of Iowa; a special friend and father of her oldest son, Freddie Williams Jr.; two brothers, Robert Batts and Jonnie Sanders, both of Waterloo; a sister, Denice Sanders of Waterloo; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.
Preceded in death by: her father, John Williams; mother, Annie Lee Thomas; and brother, Luther Batte.
Services: 1 p.m. Friday, Nov 22, at Antioch Baptist Church, with burial at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services Friday at the church. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family at 200 E. Arlington St.
Diana was a devoted mother. She treasured spending time with her children and had a special dedication to her grandchildren. She had wit that should have been bottled. Her vivacious personality always made people laugh. Diana’s faith was her anchor. She drew strength from it, not only in her last days but all her days.
