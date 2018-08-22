Diana L. Wolfe

(1957-2018)
WAVERLY — Diana Louisa Wolfe, 60, of Waverly, died Sunday, Aug. 19, in a drowning accident while vacationing on the Yakima River in Ellensburg, Wash.
She was born Oct. 20, 1957, in Waverly, daughter of Marlin and Cleo Menzel. On Sept. 24, 1977, she married Dale “Joe” Wolfe.
Diana graduated in 1976 from Plainfield High School.
Survived by: her husband; her four children, Janny (Josh) Niemyjski of Rochester, Minn., Jon (Lynley) Wolfe of Des Moines, Molly (Josh) Mello of Ellensburg and Daniel Wolfe of Denver, Colo.; two grandsons, Grayson Niemyjski and Will Wolfe; her parents, of Waverly; and her siblings, Becky (Galen) Fitzsimmons of Indianapolis, Kim Menzel of Plainfield and Stuart Menzel of Waverly.
Memorial service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, followed by a reception, both at Life Church, Waverly.
Memorials: in lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials made to LZ Phoenix to serve homeless veterans. Memorials can be made at www.lzphoenix.org or their Facebook page.
In September 1988, Joe and Diana began attending Open Bible Church (now Life Church) in Waverly. Over the next 30 years, Joe and Diana would raise their four children in the church. Her devotion to her family and church family stand as a testament to her belief in the eternal faithfulness and goodness of God.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.