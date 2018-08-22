Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Diana L. Wolfe

(1957-2018)

WAVERLY — Diana Louisa Wolfe, 60, of Waverly, died Sunday, Aug. 19, in a drowning accident while vacationing on the Yakima River in Ellensburg, Wash.

She was born Oct. 20, 1957, in Waverly, daughter of Marlin and Cleo Menzel. On Sept. 24, 1977, she married Dale “Joe” Wolfe.

Diana graduated in 1976 from Plainfield High School.

Survived by: her husband; her four children, Janny (Josh) Niemyjski of Rochester, Minn., Jon (Lynley) Wolfe of Des Moines, Molly (Josh) Mello of Ellensburg and Daniel Wolfe of Denver, Colo.; two grandsons, Grayson Niemyjski and Will Wolfe; her parents, of Waverly; and her siblings, Becky (Galen) Fitzsimmons of Indianapolis, Kim Menzel of Plainfield and Stuart Menzel of Waverly.

Memorial service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, followed by a reception, both at Life Church, Waverly.

Memorials: in lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials made to LZ Phoenix to serve homeless veterans. Memorials can be made at www.lzphoenix.org or their Facebook page.

In September 1988, Joe and Diana began attending Open Bible Church (now Life Church) in Waverly. Over the next 30 years, Joe and Diana would raise their four children in the church. Her devotion to her family and church family stand as a testament to her belief in the eternal faithfulness and goodness of God.

