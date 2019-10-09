{{featured_button_text}}
Diana MacLennan

Diana MacLennan

Diana L. MacLennan, 86, of Waterloo, died at Cedar Valley Hospice on Sunday, Oct. 6.

She was born March 28, 1933, in Waterloo, son of Stacy & Evelyn (Ames) Hellman. She married Jack Pates. He preceded her in death. She married Edwin MacLennan in 1972.

Diana was employed by Rath Packing and Chamberlain Manufacturing.

Survived by: her husband; one son, Dusty (Dawn) MacLennan; a grandson, Gerald “JJ” Pates Jr; a granddaughter, Evelyn MacLennan; and a great-grandson, Garrett Pates; and a daughter-in-law, Dorthea Pates.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Preceded in death by: her parents; her first husband; and a son, Gerald Pates Sr.

Visitation: 4-7 p.m. at Parrott & Wood Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Memorials: may be directed to the family at 5319 Osage Rd. Waterloo, 50703.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments