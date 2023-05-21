January 17, 1951-May 17, 2023

NEW HARTFORD-Diana June Child, 72, New Hartford, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital, Waterloo, Iowa. She was born January 17, 1951 in Cedar Falls to the late Veryl and LaRue (Lamb) Sammons. Diana married Garald “Gary” Child on August 25, 1973 in Cedar Falls. In addition to being a very devoted mother and homemaker, Diana also was active in the New Hartford Fire Department Auxiliary later training to become an EMT to help serve her community.

Diana was a spunky woman and loving wife, mother and grandmother to not only her own family but also affectionately called “Mom” by many of her kids’ friends. She loved it when someone gave her a hard time since she had no problem returning the favor. Diana loved penguins and had a special place in her heart for all the bulldogs the family raised through the years. In her here time, she enjoyed the many camping trips with the family, playing Pogo and going to the Fireman’s Conventions.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 49 years, Garald; children, Terri Child, Taunya Child and Travis (Sarah) Child; 13 grandchildren; brothers, Bud (Ruby) Sammons and Larry Sammons; and extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Sammons.

Diana’s funeral service will be 10:30 AM on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM on Tuesday, May 23 at the funeral home; resuming at 9:30 AM until the time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home. The burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery, New Hartford following the funeral service. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.