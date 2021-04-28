September 9, 1954-March 31, 2021
WATERLOO-Diana Jo Draeger, 66, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, March 31, at home. She was born September 9, 1954 in Cedar Rapids, daughter Lansing and Elsie Holmes Greenwood. She married John Smith in 1972, in Waterloo, they later divorced. She married Dave Scroggins in Waterloo, they later divorced. She then married Larry Draeger in 2004, he passed away September 9, 2006.
She was raised in Cedar Rapids, a graduate of High School. Among her many professions, her most notable careers were as a waitress. Diana enjoyed many hobbies: camping, late nights with family by the campfire, playing darts, gardening and visiting with friends at the local pub. She may have been small but she had a good punch. She loved and adored her family and exuded friendship and fun.
Survived by: two sons, Jason Alan Smith of Mesa Ariz., and Josh Lee Smith of Waterloo; a grandchild, Jericho Smith; two brothers, Doug and Duke Greenwood; a sister, Carolyn Sharpe; and her special friend Tim Ragsdale; fur-babies, Macie and Miles.
Preceded by: her parents, and husband, Larry Draeger.
A graveside service will be 1:00 pm Thursday, April 29 at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories is assisting the family.
