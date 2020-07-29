(1942-2020)
Diana J. Renner, age 78 of Prairie du Chien, WI passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System in LaCrosse, WI. She was born November 22, 1941 in Waterloo, IA, the daughter of Ray and Cecile (Williams) Schuler. Diana worked in the St. Francis Hospital Laboratory in Waterloo. She married Jack Renner June 7, 1958, and they owned and operated Lakeview Bar and Restaurant in Prairie du Chien for over 30 years. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, hanging out with the bowling ladies on Tuesday nights, and enjoying the river and its scenic sunsets.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years Jack; her children David Renner, Rich (Pam) Renner, Randy (Cami) Renner, Shelly (Gregg) Ritter, and John Renner; her grandchildren Jeremy, Joey, Brittany, Chelsey, Carley, Kayla, Tiffany, Matthew, and Ashley; her sister Kathy; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Jim Schuler.
A Celebration of Life will be held August 14, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Bridgeport Fire Station on Vineyard Road in Prairie du Chien. Per Diana’s wishes, memorials are preferred to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. The Garrity Funeral Home of Prairie du Chien is assisting the family.
