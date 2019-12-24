{{featured_button_text}}
Diana Hickman

Diana K. Hickman

(1941-2019)

WATERLOO — Diana K. Hickman, 78, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, at her granddaughter’s home in Spanaway, Wash.

She was born Feb. 28, 1941, in Independence, daughter of Lynn Junior “L.J.” and Avanell Marie Stohr Randall. She married Larry D. Hickman on June 30, 1972, at Elizabeth, Ill. He died June 29, 1998.

Diana was self-employed cleaning homes and businesses and also was an Avon lady. She also worked various retail jobs in the area.

Survivors include: three sons, Rick (Sally) Beatty, Lynn (David Sutter) Beatty and Dwayne Hickman, all of Waterloo; her daughter, Lisa Kane of Spanaway; four grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; a great-granddaughter; and a sister, Karon Gram of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: a stepson, Brian Hickman; and a stepdaughter, Debbie Hickman.

Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. Visitation will continue for one hour before services at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

