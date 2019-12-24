Diana Hickman

(1941-2019)
WATERLOO — Diana K. Hickman, 78, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, at her granddaughter’s home in Spanaway, Wash.
She was born Feb. 28, 1941, in Independence, daughter of Lynn Junior “L.J.” and Avanell Marie Stohr Randall. She married Larry D. Hickman on June 30, 1972, at Elizabeth, Ill. He died June 29, 1998.
Diana was self-employed cleaning homes and businesses and also was an Avon lady. She also worked various retail jobs in the area.
Survivors include: three sons, Rick (Sally) Beatty, Lynn (David Sutter) Beatty and Dwayne Hickman, all of Waterloo; her daughter, Lisa Kane of Spanaway; four grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; a great-granddaughter; and a sister, Karon Gram of Waterloo.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: a stepson, Brian Hickman; and a stepdaughter, Debbie Hickman.
Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. Visitation will continue for one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Service Notice: Gail D. Pearce
GRUNDY CENTER — Gail D. Pearce, 76, of Grundy Center, formerly of Denver and Reinbeck, died Saturday, Dec. 21, at Creekside Senior Living of natural causes; services 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Garden View Chapel, Waterloo, with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery, Waterloo, at a later date; visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at Garden View Chapel, Waterloo; memorials directed to the family; Kearns Funeral Service—Garden View Chapel, Waterloo, is assisting the family.
Janice A. Hosier
(1926-2019)
CEDAR FALLS – Janice Aleene Hosier, 93, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, Dec. 21, at her home.
She was born Jan. 25, 1926, in Farragut, daughter of Bert and Catherine (Fleming) Kimsey. She married Max M. Hosier on Aug. 4, 1946, in Farragut. He preceded her in death June 8, 2013.
Janice earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Peru State College. She taught in Hawaii, Windsor Colorado, and then Elk Run Heights Elementary School. She was a member of the UMW at St. Timothys United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls and had served as a Cub Scouts den leader.
Survived by: three sons, Chuck (Diane) Hosier of Waterloo, and Perry and Andy Hosier, both of Cedar Falls; four grandchildren, Tonie (Rob) Rende, Kayla (Charlie) Pineda, Paul (Lindsay Thein) Hosier and David (Shelby) Hosier; and six great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: a son, John Hosier; and two sisters, Gladys Swisher and Eva Perry.
Private family services: will be held with burial in Greenwood Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Richardson Funeral Service.
Memorials: may be directed to St. Timothys United Methodist Church.
Janice was a long time homemaker, raised four boys, was an avid gardener, good cook, and enjoyed her cats.
James “Jim” Ridihalgh
(1945-2019)
OELWEIN — James “Jim” Ridihalgh, 74, of Oelwein, died Saturday, Dec. 21, from complications related to cancer.
He was born Feb. 7, 1945, in Oelwein, son of Robert and Betty (Potter) Ridihalgh. He married Linda (Van Vooren) on Oct. 8, 1966, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence.
He graduated from Oelwein High School, and attended the University of Iowa until he enlisted in the United States Army. He served in Vietnam from 1969-70 and was honorably discharged in 1971. He graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 1973 with an accounting degree. He returned to Oelwein to work as a CPA and in 1975 started the firm now known as RFSW.
Survived by: his wife, Linda; two daughters, Susan (Chris Korn) of Chicago and Jennifer, a world traveler; two grandsons, Alexander and Benjamin Korn; a brother, John Ridihalgh of Columbus, Ohio; and his nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a son, Jason; his parents-in-law, Charles and Vera Van Vooren; and sisters-in-law Linda Ridihalgh, Lucille Efting and Betty Hill.
Memorial services: 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home, Oelwein. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec 29, at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the Oelwein Public Library, Fontana Park, or something meaningful to you.
Condolences may be left at www.geilenfeldfh.com.
Jim was a lifelong athlete. He passed on his love of the water to his daughters and continued to swim until last month. He enjoyed being outside, either on his deck, at the Mississippi River with friends and family, or near an ocean when he traveled.
Calvin Pearson
(1969-2019)
CLUTIER -- Calvin Louis Pearson, 50, of Clutier, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
He was born March 18, 1969, to Gary Pearson and Carol Jane Wiebbecke Pearson.
Calvin graduated from North Tama High School in 1987. He worked doing body work at an auto shop and at Heartland Co-op, spraying and driving a semi. He was a retired fireman and was selected to be a fireman at a Michigan race track in 2003.
Survived by: his father, Gary (Linda) Pearson; brothers, Blake and Troy; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; his good friend, Roxie Derr; and all his racing friends.
Preceded in death by: his mother, Carol; a sister, Leann; his dog, AJ; and paternal and maternal grandparents.
Celebration of Life: will take place at a later date. Overton Funeral Home, Traer, is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences maybe left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.
Calvin really enjoyed racing stock cars in Boone, Marshalltown, and Vinton in car No. 54. He also enjoyed doing body work and cars and was working on rebuilding a Camaro. Calvin enjoyed running around on his golf cart and pulling jokes and pranks.
Julia Holiday
(1942-2019)
SHELL ROCK — Julia Ann (Beem) Holiday, 76, formerly of Shell Rock, died Dec. 11 at Bickford Cottage in Muscatine.
She was born Dec. 27, 1942, daughter of Raymond and Grayce Ball. She married Gary Holiday on Nov. 16, 1962, in San Diego. He preceded her in death.
Julie graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1961 and attended business school in San Diego. She and Gary made their home in Shell Rock, and she began working at Shell Rock Elementary School as a para-educator in 1978 and later became the elementary secretary. She retired in 2013 after 35 years of service.
She was a member of the Shell Rock Music Association, helping with costumes and ticket sales, the Shell Rock Jaycettes, the Shell Rock Legion, and served on the Benny Gambaiani Library board.
Survived by: a son, Scott Holiday of Angola, Ind.; a daughter, Aimee (Brad) Wedeking of Fruitland; three grandchildren, Allie Holiday, Brian Hinrichs, and Kelli Hinrichs; a sister, Vickie (Paul) Barth of Waverly; and a brother, Jack Beem of Prairie du Chien, Wis.
Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; a nephew, Brad Beem; and niece, Bridgette Beem.
Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Peace United Church of Christ, with private burial of cremains in Riverside Cemetery, Shell Rock. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services Friday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the Benny Gambaiani Library or to the family to be donated to Shell Rock Elementary School for student/classroom needs.
Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock assisting the family with arrangements.
Julie enjoyed being a part of social groups. She walked daily in the morning with many others and in the afternoon with a great friend. She enjoyed her morning coffee group downtown, the Birthday Club, her potluck friends, as well as traveling. She also was an avid reader.
Service Notices: Darryl E. Kasemeier
SUMNER -- Darryl Edwin Kasemeier, 80, of Sumner, died Thursday, Dec. 19, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo, due to complications of esophageal cancer; services 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, with burial at Union Mound Cemetery, both in Sumner; visitation from 4-7 pm. on Monday, Dec. 23, and for an hour before services Tuesday, all at the church. Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner, (563) 578-3451, is assisting the family. Online condolences left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Ruth Venzke
Sumner, formerly of Readlyn
A remarkable life has ended at 104 years as Ruth Elnore Venzke transitioned to her heavenly home on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Cobblestone Court Assisted Living in Sumner.
Ruth was born on October 16, 1915, in Eldon, Iowa, the eldest of three daughters to Dr. Harold and Marietta Johnston (Brownlee). She graduated from the Washington, Iowa high school in 1933, and from the University of Iowa in 1938 with a Liberal Arts Degree in General Science and a fondness for Chemistry. After college, Ruth worked at the Animal Science labs at Iowa State University in Ames, where she met the love of her life, Carl Venzke, who was a 1936 ISU College of Veterinary Medicine graduate doing research there. The couple married in Boone, Iowa, during a blizzard on March 20, 1940.
Carl’s service in World War II briefly kept the pair apart, but following the war the Venzke’s established a successful large-animal veterinary practice in Readlyn, Iowa where they supported many of the dairy, cattle, and hog operations in Bremer County. There they raised their two boys, Craig and Richard, and looked after her parents who lived next door. Ruth and Carl enjoyed a marvelous 69 years together until Carl passed in 2009.
On top of managing the large veterinary practice, Ruth kept a meticulous home — her family often joked that even the furnace and basement water heater were kept well-dusted! Ruth loved to entertain family and friends, often hosting her bridge club members at her Readlyn home. She purchased a new car at age 95 and continued driving until age 101. This independent and determined lady resettled to Cobblestone Court in Sumner in early 2017, where she resided until her passing.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Harold and Marietta; husband Carl; two sisters, Rachel (Johnston) McGarry Miller, and Etta (Johnston) Case; and eldest son, Craig. She is survived by son Richard of Waterloo; granddaughter Katie (Venzke) Flores of Dubuque; four grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews.
Per her wishes, Ruth has been cremated and Memorial Services will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Readlyn at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. A private burial of cremains will be held at a later date in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Readlyn. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages friends to remember Ruth by donating to St. Paul’s Church, Community Lutheran School in Readlyn, or by being kind to animals and donating to an animal rescue operation or humane society of their choosing.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn assisted the family 319-279-3551.
Patricia M. Rasmusson
(1929-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Patricia Mae Rasmusson, 89, of Cedar Falls died Thursday, Dec. 19, at Western Home Communities Nation Cottage of Cedar Falls.
She was born Dec. 20, 1929, in Crawfordsville, daughter of Paul and Ola (Orris) Howell. Pat graduated from Columbus Junction High School. She attended Iowa State Teacher’s College where she received a two-year teaching certificate. Pat married Jack Rasmusson on June 25, 1950, at Central Presbyterian Church of Columbus Junction. They lived in Texas while Jack served in the U.S. Air Force. After he was discharged, the couple made their home in Cedar Falls.
When Iowa changed requirements for teachers, Pat returned to UNI so she could continue with her passion for teaching. She worked with fourth- and fifth-graders at Valley Park and North Cedar, retiring in 1995.
Pat was a former officer of the Order of the Eastern Star, a member of First Presbyterian Church, belonged to ADK teacher’s sorority and was also a former officer for the Cedar Falls Education Association.
Survivors: her sons, Don (Kathy) Rasmusson and Dave (Lori) Rasmusson, both of Cedar Falls; her grandchildren, Aimee (Kyle) Abben, John (Macayla) Rasmusson, Daniel Rasmusson, and Megan (Mitch) McAlister; her great-grandchildren, Parker, Mackenzie, Gunnar, Gage, Rylan, Connor and Remy; two sisters, Norma Lindner of Lincoln, Neb., and Marilyn Smith of Davenport; a brother, Jim Howell of Columbus Junction; and a brother-in-law, Blair Hochreiter.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Jack, in 1989; a brother, John; a sister, Joyce Hochreiter; a sister-in-law, Pat Howell; and a brother-in-law, Jim Smith.
Services: 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at First Presbyterian Church of Cedar Falls with burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. today, Dec. at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, Cedar Falls.
Memorials: to UnityPoint Hospice or First Presbyterian Church, Cedar Falls.
Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Pat was a very happy and supportive mother and grandmother who greatly appreciated daughters-in-law and granddaughters in her life after raising two boys. Her family had a long standing tradition of vacationing at Clear Lake and she continued the tradition by taking her grandchildren for long weekends.
Jean Saner
(1950-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Jean Marie Hartley Saner, 69, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo and Des Moines, died at home on Nov. 30.
She was born Nov. 19, 1950, in Waterloo, daughter of Richard E. Hartley and Donna M. Nissen Hartley. She married Nelson Saner on Sept. 23, 1995, in Las Vegas; he died March 26, 2013.
Jean graduated from West High School in 1969. She worked many years in the Waterloo area before moving to Des Moines in 1990, where she worked for the Iowa Department of the Blind and the Iowa Department of Agriculture.
Survived by: her son, Shelby (Tracey) Buhlman of Evansdale; two daughters, Rayna (James) Allin of Independence, Mo., and Corynne Bates of Fairbank; two stepchildren, Holly (Michael) Pollard of Norwalk and Travis (Shelby) Onstot of Indianola; two brothers, Richard (Jane) Hartley Jr. of Waterloo and Steven Hartley of Austin, Texas; three sisters, Melody (Dennis) Holbach of Hudson, Robin (Dave) Boesen of Waterloo, and Cindy (Steven) Ewing of Cedar Rapids; eight grandchildren, Bryce, Dayne, Jordyn, Harper, Cassandra, Austin, Tanner, and Reese; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and husband.
Celebration of Life Visitation: from 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 2, 2020, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo. Inurnment in Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Adel, will be at a later date.
Memorials: may be directed to the Cedar Falls Lions Club or the family.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Jean enjoyed scrapbooking with friends, spending time with her grandchildren and traveling around the United States with her husband.
Delores Stealy
(1931-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Delores M. (Rue) Stealy, 88, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, at NewAldaya Lifescapes of natural causes.
She was born July 23, 1931, in Waterloo, daughter of Clarence and Beatrice Johnson Rue. On March 4, 1950, she married Paul V. Stealy Jr. at Linden United Methodist Church.
Delores graduated from East High in 1949. She worked in the nursing field for 40 years at Schoitz Memorial Hospital (Covenant).
Survived by: three daughters, Paula (Pat) Mott of Evansdale, Laurie Stealy of Waterloo, and Merrijo (Joe) Dumer of Evansdale; nine grandchildren, Alison Smith, Nicole (Billy) Mott, Jessica (Matt) Worthen, Kenneth Mott, Melissa Payne, Matthew Payne, Jacob (Julie) Dumer, Jordan Dumer, and Jayson Dumer; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Linden Methodist Church, Waterloo, with burial at Poyner Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, is assisting.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
George C. Stout
(1926-2019)
WATERLOO — George C. Stout, 93, of Waterloo and formerly of Dunkerton, died Friday, Dec. 20, at Friendship Village Pavilion.
He was born June 29, 1926, in Dunkerton, son of Lawrence and Mabel (Smith) Stout. He graduated from Dunkerton High School in 1944. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II on the USS Monitor as a machinist mate.
George married Marian J. Reinke on Sept. 12, 1948, in Waterloo. They were longtime members of the Walnut Ridge Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. They farmed together from 1949 to 1985. For more than 23 winters, they volunteered with the Rio Grande Bible Institute where he was involved in cabinet making. He was involved in many farm groups over the years and was a member of the Waterloo VFW.
Survivors: his wife; two sons, Lyle (Joyce) Stout of Dunkerton, and David (Lynne) Stout of Dunkerton; four grandchildren, Heidi (Matthew) Kling, Heather (Ross) Steinbronn, Amanda (Josh) Fuessley, and Geoffrey Stout; and three great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: a daughter, Carolyn; two brothers, Ed and Melvin; and a sister, Leona Smith.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Walnut Ridge Baptist Church with burial in in Garden of Memories Cemetery with military honors by the Waterloo American Legion 138 and VFW Post 1623, and the U.S. Navy. Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time at the church Monday. Locke Funeral Home is assisting the family, (319) 233-6138.
Memorials: to Walnut Ridge Baptist Church, or Waterloo Christian School.
Online condolences at www.lockefuneralhome.com
Steven Brown
Steven Wayne Brown was born March 2, 1956 to Clarence and LaVonne (Rosendahl) Brown in Ossian, IA.
Steve, age 63, passed away on December 10, 2019 at his home in Waterloo, IA.
He was baptized and confirmed at the Ossian Lutheran Church. Steve graduated from South Winneshiek HS in 1974. He earned his BA in Art Education from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, IA. He married Karla Jo Weselmann in 1980; they later divorced.
He began his teaching career at Dows Comm. Schools, then Gladbrook Comm. Schools, and finally at Jesup Comm. Schools for a total of thirty-eight years in education. He was also briefly employed as a floral arranger for Rainbow Florists in Waterloo, IA.
Steve Brown taught students in grades 8-12 in art classes at Jesup for twenty-nine years until he retired in May of 2018. During his tenure, he inspired numerous students and befriended many staff members as well as those within the Jesup community. Passionate about the arts, he was a founding member of Jesup Arts-in-the-Park organization and was a decorating leader in creating beautiful proms, homecomings, and weddings.
Steve enjoyed gardening, creating stained-glass art, drawing with pastels, photography, and rosemaling designs. He had a great love of dogs and all animals. He took pride in his Norwegian heritage and enjoyed baking Scandinavian treats and sharing dishes like lutefisk and lefsa with this students, teacher friends, and neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Larry Brown.
He is survived by a sister Kris (Brown) Holthaus and spouse Tom Holthaus (Postville, IA), and nephews Joshua (Melissa) Holthaus and Matt (Jennifer) Holthaus. Sister-in-law Roxann (Rosendahl) Brown (Ridgeway, IA), and nephews Nathaniel (Molly) Brown and Andrew (Emily) Brown. Brother Steve Ham and sister-in-law Jan (Osage, IA) and nephews Jeremy (Jenn) Ham, Jamie (Sarah) Ham, and niece Holley (A.J.) Leitner. Aunt Lynette Wichman Elleffson (Mesa, AZ).
Memorials may be directed to the Buchanan County No-Kill Animal Shelter in Hazleton, IA or toward Jesup Dollars for Scholars program for a scholarship in his name.
Paul Shonk
Paul Henry Shonk Jr. was born August 11, 1943 in East Berlin, Pennsylvania, to Paul and Sarah (Miller) Shonk and finished his race on December 17th, 2019 at Mercy One Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.
Paul married Susan Carol Lyndgaard on October 7th, 1967. She preceded him in death in 1989.
Paul began his ministry in 1981 holding weekly services at several area nursing homes. He continued to hold weekly services until his death.
He is survived by his son Larry (Sheri) Shonk of Independence, IA and his grandchildren Amy (Tyler) Shonk-Bledsoe, Amanda, Reagan, Alicia, Jenna, Caleb, Rachel, Abigail, Aaron and Benjamin and great-granddaughter Arwen Bledsoe. His brother Bob (Betty) Shonk of Doniphon, MO., many nieces and nephews, and friends in ministry Varrel Wilcox, Jeanne Barndt, and Ron Peters.
A memorial will be held at Faith Assembly of God 5112 Lafayette Rd Elk Run Heights, Iowa on Saturday December 28th at 1:00 pm with luncheon to follow.
Keith Baskins
(1927-2019)
HUDSON — Keith M. Baskins, 92, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
He was born Aug. 7, 1927, in Cedar Falls, son of Harold and Irma (Morgan) Baskins. He married Dorothea Wyatt on May 1, 1964, in Hudson.
Keith served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked in the offices at Rath Packing Co. in Waterloo for 35 years, retiring in 1981.
Keith was a member of the American Legion, the Masonic Lodge and the Eastern Star. Keith and Dorothea were generous supporters of Allen School of Nursing, Allen Foundation and other charities.
Survived by: his brother, Duane Baskins of Washington, Iowa; and seven nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and his wife.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at the Community Church of Hudson, with burial in Hudson Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Monday at the church. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the church or Allen Foundation.
Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Ruby Jeanne Cowell
Ruby Jeanne Cowell, age 84, of La Porte City, formerly of Waterloo Iowa, died Thursday, December 19, 2019 at La Porte City Specialty Care.
She was born March 26, 1935 in Mason City Iowa the daughter of Francis and Ardella (Thaves) Younker. Her family later moved to Evansdale, Iowa where she grew up. Ruby was a graduate of Waterloo East High School in 1953. She was united in marriage to William R. “Bill” Cowell on June 9, 1962 at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Waterloo.
Ruby worked for the Waterloo Chamber of Commerce for several years. While she was raising her family, she worked as a cook for the Waterloo Schools and at MilVern Guest home. She also worked in the John Deere Cafeteria and the deli in Adam's Grocery Store. In her retired years, Ruby and Billed lived in Harper's Ferry, Iowa and spent many years fishing in Minnesota and the “UP” of Michigan. They also spent over 25 winters in the warmth of Texas where they met many new friends and had the time of their of the lives. Ruby was fond of big band music, working on crossword puzzles, playing Bingo and most of all, Hawkeye Football. She was loved by many and will be remembered most for her ability to tell a good joke and her unforgettable laugh.
Survivors include her husband, Bill; a son Craig (Sherry) Cowell; a daughter, LuAnn (Monte) Snyder, all of La Porte City; five grandchildren, Lisa and Kyle Cowell; Alex, Emily and Olivia Snyder and her beloved golden doodle Tramp. She was also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, a son Jeffrey in infancy and a sister, Judi Siler.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
La Porte City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to the family c/o LuAnn Snyder, 903 Sycamore St., La Porte City, IA 50651
Sylvia A. Grekoff
(1924-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Sylvia A. Grekoff, 95, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Denver and Waverly, died Thursday, Dec. 19, at Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls.
She was born Dec. 6, 1924, in Butler County, daughter of Emil A. Kiehn and Erna K. (Nordmeyer) Kiehn. She married Henry L. Grekoff on June 24, 1951, at St. John’s Evangelical and Reformed Church, rural Nashua. They lived in Nashua where she helped her husband at G&G Grocery. They later moved to Cedar Falls where Sylvia worked for JC Penney, Waterloo. They moved to a farm by Nashua and in 1958 purchased their farm by Waverly. In 1983, they discontinued farming and moved to an acreage by Denver. Henry died March 24, 1996.
She was a member of YWCA-Mended Hearts and U.C.C. Church.
Survivors: a son, Jeff (Marilyn) of Maquoketa; three grandchildren, Lynette, Ranee and Jessica; and several great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Henry L.; a daughter, Joan, on March 28, 2005, and many other relatives.
Memorial services: 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly; burial in Fairview Cemetery in Denver.
Memorials: to the “Beyond Pink Team” of Waterloo, Denver Public Library or the Salvation Army.
On-line condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.
A special thanks to the Deery Suites staff for their love and care over the years. Sylvia shared the enjoyment of Henry being named “Outstanding Young Farmer of Bremer County.” She liked the outdoors, the beauty of the four seasons in Iowa and her vegetable and flower gardens.
Deloris I. Laube
(1929-2019)
WAVERLY — Deloris I. Laube, 90, of Waverly, died Thursday, Dec. 19, at Waverly Health Center.
She was born July 14, 1929, on the family farm in Strand, daughter of Elmer and Myrtle (Larson) Peterson. She graduated from Rockwell High School in 1946. On June 5, 1949, she married John W. Laube at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Rockwell. They made their home in Waverly.
Deloris graduated from Wartburg College with a two-year and later a four-year elementary teacher’s degree in 1965. In 1972, she received a master’s degree in developmental reading from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. Her teaching career began in a rural school in Cerro Gordo County, and she also taught in public schools in Osage and Nashua. Deloris was a teacher at St. Paul’s Lutheran School for 33 years, retiring in 1991, but continued tutoring and with co-workers. In 1991, she helped initiate an after-school program at St. Paul’s where she was a member and belonged to the Bowman Circle. In 1953 and 1965 she received commissions as an educator in the American Lutheran Church. In 1977 she was commissioned as an associate in ministry in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
She was a member of Wartburg Women’s Club, Delta Kappa Gamma, Bremer County Genealogical and Historical Societies, Friends of the Waverly Library, and Sons of Norway where she served in various offices and committees.
Survivors: three daughters, Lora Laube of Wrangell, Alaska, JoAnn Laube of Spirit Lake, and Paula (Jeffrey) Hemingson of Waverly; four grandchildren, Katelyn (Elliot) Engh of Ames, Danielle (Chris) Todden of Lawrence, Kan., Tyler (Hannah) Hemingson of Sioux City, and Dawson Brown of Spirit Lake; a great-grandchild on the way; a brother, Lon Peterson of Rockwell; and 12 nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her husband, John; her parents; three brothers, Wesley Peterson, Merle Peterson, and Roger Peterson; two sisters, Della Smith and Rowena Bowen; a brother-in-law, Norman Smith; three sisters-in-law, Arvetta Peterson, Louise Peterson, and Kendra Peterson; and three nephews.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School; burial in the church cemetery. Visitation is 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, and for an hour prior to services at the church.
Memorials: to St. Paul’s Lutheran School.
Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com
The Rev. Charles Quirk
The Reverend Charles Evans Quirk passed away on October 21, 2019.
He met Gale, the love of his life, at Carroll College. Upon graduating, he furthered his theological training at Harvard University and McCormick Seminary, earning his Doctorate in History from the University of Iowa. He accepted an appointment as College Minister and Professor of History at the State College of Iowa (UNI).
Chuck and Gale spent their lives fighting for civil equality and social justice. Chuck was active in local, state, and national politics. He was also a life long, diehard Packer fan. (Go Pack Go!)
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and beloved brother (Russel).
He is survived by sons Wayne (Kelley) and their children Chloe (Clay Solum), Anthony, Kaitlin, and Carly, and great-grandchildren Rowen and Dennin Solum; son Brian and his son Chandler; son Bob (Toni); and son Steve (Cheri) and their children Alexander, Jacob, Zaiah, and Ciri. Extended family includes sister-in-law Sue Quirk, nieces Sarah (Jack Haines) and their children Tennyson and Xavier; Rebecca (Jason Peckels) and their children Micah and Natalie; and Rachel (Zina).
A Witness to the Resurrection Service to be held at First Presbyterian Church on Friday July 31, 2020 at 10:00 am, with a reception to follow. Per Chuck’s request, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, UNI (Reverend Charles E. Quirk Fund), Cedar Valley Hospice, or Lutheran Social Services of Iowa.
Millie (Vrzak) Galligan
NEW HAMPTON --- Millie (Vrzak) Galligan, 93, of New Hampton, died Saturday, Dec. 21, at Patty Elwood Center in Cresco. Services are 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton with burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, New Hampton. Visitation is 9 a.m. until services at the church. Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home in New Hampton is assisting the family. 641-394-4334. Online condolences at hugebackfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.