February 18, 1957-March 29, 2023
Diana (Diane) Lynn Sells, 66, died on Wednesday, March 29th, 2023 at her home in Dysart, Iowa. A visitation and memorial service will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday, April 4th, 2023, at the Calvary Baptist Church, 407 Main St, Dysart, IA 52224.
Her family includes her husband, Tim of Dysart; daughter, Lindsay; two step-children, Kevin and Kylee; two grandchildren, Grayson and Eloise; mother-in-law, Shirley; and three dogs Malcom, Jezebel, and Esther.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Theresa; brother Erv; and father-in-law Ronald.
Diana was born February 18, 1957, in Grundy, Iowa. She graduated from Reinbeck High School and later went to Hawkeye Institute of Technology where she studied Commercial Art & Photography.
Diane enjoyed time with her family and watching her two grandchildren play together. She was a fan of the oldies and classic rock, and had a nice collection of vinyl. She loved all her animals; dogs, chickens, peacocks, cats, and ducks. Diane always had to make sure she didn’t miss an episode of Star Trek.
Memorial funds can be paid to the family: https://gofund.me/4b8b5d54.
