Diana “Dewy” Christine Derifield

December 18, 1991-April 7, 2022

WATERLOO–Diana “Dewy” Christine Derifield died at home on Thursday, April 7, 2022, with the love and support of her family and friends. She was born December 18, 1991, in Waterloo, daughter of Danny and Terry Nichols Derifield. Diana was homeschooled thru her early years and then graduated from Waterloo Christian School with honors. She continued her education at Hawkeye Community College. She attended Burton Ave. Baptist Church, participating in the AWANA programs receiving the Citation Award. Diana had been employed by TCBY at Crossroads Mall and McDonalds, both in Waterloo. Most recently, she was employed by Ferguson where she made many friends who became her second family.

She enjoyed playing Zelda, Pokemon and Animal Crossing. She was passionate about watching professional wrestling and hockey, especially her favorite team The Pittsburgh Penguins and following her favorite player James Neal. Diana also enjoyed cooking, collecting, reading and music. She loved celebrating her birthday and Christmas, talking with her friends and spending time with family.

Diana was diagnosed with malignant peripheral nerve sheath sarcoma in 2020. She never let cancer rule her life or crush her spirit. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her but will be joyfully spending eternity with her Savior, Jesus Christ.

She is survived by her father, Danny Derifield, Waterloo and mother, Terri (Ethan Magee) Derifield, Elk Run Heights. Six siblings: Andy (Brittany) Derifield, Central City, CO.; Tim (Cori) Derifiled, St. Claire, MO; Daniel (Brandi) Derifield, Greene, Ia; Tina Derifield, Evansdale; Dana (Jake Clark) Graveman, Elk Run Heights; David (Katelynne Coonrad) Derifield, Waterloo. Nieces and Nephews: Autumn Derifield; Sadie, Addie and Malcom Derifield; Dominick (Chance and Kash) Traten and Kaelan Nicholson; Loralie and Lincoln Graveman and Jasper Clark; Rosie and Isaiah Michael Derifield. Diana is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents: Leroy (Curly) and Anita Derifield. Her maternal grandparents: Dale and Velma Nichols. Beloved Pet: Copper

Funeral Services: 10:30 Wednesday April 13, 2022, at Locke at Tower Park (4140 Kimball Ave.)

Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo

Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00pm Tuesday April 12, 2022, at the Locke at Tower Park (4140 Kimball Ave.)

Memorials are directed to the family.

