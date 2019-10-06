{{featured_button_text}}
DeWayne Sevey

DeWayne L. Sevey

(1936-2019)

WATERLOO — DeWayne L. Sevey, 83, of Loveland, Colo., formerly of Waterloo, died Friday, Sept. 27, at Loveland due to renal failure.

He was born Aug. 29, 1936, in Iowa City, the son of Lynn and Irene Gleason Sevey. He married Lynn Gordish; she preceded him in death.

DeWayne graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1954. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1954-58 and worked at as a firefighter for the city of Waterloo from 1959 to August 1991, retiring as a lieutenant.

Survived by: his partner, Shirley McCrea of Loveland; a sister, Linda Britain of Mora‚ Minn.; and several granddaughters and great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his parents; wife, Lynn Sevey, and three sons, Robert, Gary, and Michael Sevey.

Graveside service: 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Memorials: may be directed to the Waterloo Fire Rescue Honor Guard.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

