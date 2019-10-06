(1936-2019)
WATERLOO — DeWayne L. Sevey, 83, of Loveland, Colo., formerly of Waterloo, died Friday, Sept. 27, at Loveland due to renal failure.
He was born Aug. 29, 1936, in Iowa City, the son of Lynn and Irene Gleason Sevey. He married Lynn Gordish; she preceded him in death.
DeWayne graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1954. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1954-58 and worked at as a firefighter for the city of Waterloo from 1959 to August 1991, retiring as a lieutenant.
Survived by: his partner, Shirley McCrea of Loveland; a sister, Linda Britain of Mora‚ Minn.; and several granddaughters and great-grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his parents; wife, Lynn Sevey, and three sons, Robert, Gary, and Michael Sevey.
Graveside service: 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Memorials: may be directed to the Waterloo Fire Rescue Honor Guard.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of DeWayne Sevey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.