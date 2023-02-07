September 15, 1934-February 4, 2023
CEDAR FALLS-DeWayne R. Mingus, 88, died Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Western Home Communities-Martin Suites.
He was born September 15, 1934, in Waterloo, IA, the son of Ervin and Nettie May Wagner Mingus. He married Iva Jane McKinley August 7, 1954, in Waterloo. She died March 2, 1991. He then married Ida Mae Tilford April 3, 1992 in Dayton, WI. She died March 8, 2012. He served in the United States Navy from 1957-1959. He was employed as a plumber, superintendent, estimator and project manager with Union Plumbing and Sheet Metal for 46 years, retiring in 1996.
Survived by: one son, Larry (Pana) Mingus of Centennial, CO; three daughters, Susan Mingus of Waterloo, Annette (Wally) Swiatly of Lake in the Hills, IL, and JoAnna (Rob) Swiatly of Cedar Falls; six grandchildren, Christiana and Eric Mingus, Andrew and Michael Swiatly, and Abby and Sara Swiatly; and two sisters, Norma Fuller of Schertz, TX and Doris (Freddie) Knaack of Grover, IA; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents; both wives; son, Bradley Mingus; and siblings, Donald Mingus, Katie Scarborough, Helen McBee, and Richard Mingus.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023 at the Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls, with interment in the Garden of Memories, Waterloo. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Full Military honors will be provided by the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 and the Navy Honor Guard. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com. Memorial contributions may be directed to: Cedar Falls AMVETS Post #49, 1934 Irving St, Cedar Falls, 50613
