April 16, 1927-December 4, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-DeWayne Edward Irwin, 95, of Mallard Point in Cedar Falls, IA, and formerly of Mountain Home, ID and Riverside, CA, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022.

DeWayne was born on April 16, 1927, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of George and Helen (Haney) Irwin. DeWayne was a graduate of the Finchford High in 1944 and served in the Army Air Corps 1945 to 1946 receiving the World War II Victory Medal. DeWayne married Beverly Fairlie in May of 1947 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. He pursued an education in teaching at Iowa State Teachers College receiving his BA in 1952. DeWayne taught at Burnside High School in Burnside, IA, from 1952 to 1956.

In 1956, they moved to Riverside, California, where DeWayne taught at Jurupa Jr. High from 1956 to 1960. DeWayne started taught at Norte Vista High School in 1960. DeWayne actively pursued his education at San Diego State College, San Diego, CA, graduating in 1968 with his Masters and continued to teach at Norte Vista High School until his retirement in 1987.

DeWayne enjoyed working in the yard, gardening and traveling.

DeWayne was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; three brothers, Gary, Robert, and Vernon. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Arvilla; son, Colin (David) of California; and daughter, Amy (Tom) of Missouri.

Funeral service will be held on Monday at 10:30 at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Visitation will be held on Monday from 9:30 until 10:30 at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will be in the Finchford Cemetery in Finchford. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Foundation and online condolences for DeWayne can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

