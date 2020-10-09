(1927-2020)

DeWayne A. Fasse, 93, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at the Denver Sunset Home.

DeWayne was born July 16, 1927, on the family farm within Bennington Township. He was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church in Waterloo. He attended country school at Bennington #4 and graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1945. DeWayne served his country in the United States Navy during World War II, upon his honorable discharge he returned to Iowa. On October 2, 1954, he was united in marriage to Ruth Hoodjer in Allison, Iowa. DeWayne was a lifelong farmer, farming for over 60 years until his recent retirement in the fall of 2018 at the age of 91. Ruth passed away in 2018 and DeWayne continued to live on the farm until recently entering the Denver Sunset Home.

DeWayne was a longtime member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver. He held memberships with the El Mecca Shrine Club in Waterloo and the Acker-Matthias American Legion Post #653 of Denver. He was a great steward to the land and loved his life on the farm. He enjoyed dancing, fishing, playing cards and tending to the garden. His greatest joy came from spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.