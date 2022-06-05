March 13, 2001-May 30, 2022

Devon Michael Dirkes, 21, of Waterloo, died Monday, May 30, in an automobile accident.

He was born March 13, 2001, in Waterloo, the son of Jody and Robin Dirkes-Fankhauser.

Devon graduated from Expo High School in 2019. He loved hanging out with his friends and cousins and tinkering on cars. He enjoyed the simple things in life, music and his Kool-Aid.

Survivors include: his parents, Jody and Robin Fankhauser; his biological father, Brandon Proctor; his son, Dylan Dirkes; and two sisters, Madison Brown and Sydney Fankhauser; his uncle Brian (Monica) Dirkes; his grandparents, Mary Fankhauser, Donna and Richard Sabin; his aunt, Kriston Proctor; his uncle, Shannon Proctor; his grandmother, Susan Proctor; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Preceded in death by: maternal grandparents, Jim and Sandy Dirkes; grandfather, Larry Fankhauser, Sr.; a brother, Braydon Proctor; a cousin, Michael Dirkes; and many aunts and uncles.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 9 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 8 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street and an hour before services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

