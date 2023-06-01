Deven had a contagious laugh and an incredibly caring and encouraging spirit. Her love knew no bounds, and she had a wicked sense of humor. She was a nanny to her nephew, whom she adored and called Lil B. Many co-workers became lifelong friends at CVS, Ryder Integrated Logistics, McDonald’s & BCI. On TikTok, she was divinedev999, a talented, nurturing and highly creative Tarot reader with loyal followers. She loved painting with her cousin Nikki, going for drives with her brother Brandon, being in nature with her dog Jax, lunching at Los Cabos with her Grandma, swimming and four-wheeling with her friends and family at Robin and Jamie’s farm, visiting her cousins Wes and Kris, listening to her Uncle Justin play guitar, joking around with her Aunt Sheri and Aunt Vickie, listening to Mac Miller, visiting her Dad, spending time with her boyfriend and cuddling her cats, Scar and Lily. More than anything, she loved caring for her nephew, Brandon Jr.