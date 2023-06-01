May 30, 1997-May 28, 2023
CEDAR FALLS-Deven RaNae Rhoades, 25, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, died in her home on Sunday, May 28th, 2023. She was born on May 30th, 1997 in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Cynthia M. Rhoades and Daniel D. Fobian. Deven graduated from Greenview Alternative High School in 2015.
Deven had a contagious laugh and an incredibly caring and encouraging spirit. Her love knew no bounds, and she had a wicked sense of humor. She was a nanny to her nephew, whom she adored and called Lil B. Many co-workers became lifelong friends at CVS, Ryder Integrated Logistics, McDonald’s & BCI. On TikTok, she was divinedev999, a talented, nurturing and highly creative Tarot reader with loyal followers. She loved painting with her cousin Nikki, going for drives with her brother Brandon, being in nature with her dog Jax, lunching at Los Cabos with her Grandma, swimming and four-wheeling with her friends and family at Robin and Jamie’s farm, visiting her cousins Wes and Kris, listening to her Uncle Justin play guitar, joking around with her Aunt Sheri and Aunt Vickie, listening to Mac Miller, visiting her Dad, spending time with her boyfriend and cuddling her cats, Scar and Lily. More than anything, she loved caring for her nephew, Brandon Jr.
Deven is survived by her brother, Brandon Rhoades (Amy), of Cedar Falls, IA, her nephew, Brandon Rhoades Jr., her father, Dan Fobian, her uncle, Justin Rhoades, of Cedar Falls, IA, her aunt, Sheri Meshal of Chicago, IL (Gabe), her great aunt, Vickie Turner of Cedar Falls, IA, her cousin, Jessica Nielsen of Des Moines, Iowa (Zak), her cousin, Nikki Rhoades of Cedar Falls, IA (Cody), her cousin, Monica Jarchow of Cedar Falls, IA (Dennis), her cousin, Wes Turner of Decorah, IA (Kris), her cousin, Caleb Turner of Cedar Falls, IA (Lindsey), her grandparents, Dave and Linda Fobian of Cedar Falls, IA, and her grandmother, Dixie Morgan of Los Ojos, NM. Deven was preceded in death by her mother, Cyndi Rhoades, her grandfather Gary Rhoades and her great Uncle Don Turner.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.