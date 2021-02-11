Dessie Marie (Farris) (McBride) Rottinghaus

February 20, 1947 – February 8, 2021
Born to Fred Henry and Avis Amby Farris in Doniphan, MO., the youngest of six kids Dorothy, Robert, Daisy, Jean, Joyce (Kay) and Dessie. Later, graduating high school in St. Charles, MO; becoming the youngest licensed cosmetologist at age 16 and the youngest licensed cosmetology instructor at 18, in the state of MO. She deeply admired her older sister Dorothy’s work ethic and sharing of her trade – this presented Dessie with opportunity for herself!
Dessie later went on to marry Quentin Robert Paul McBride on April 9, 1965, having one son Quentin “Patrick” Shawn McBride. Her husband, Quentin, died in a car accident. Dessie and her son Patrick would move to River Road in Gilbertville, where her sister Kay and brother-in-law Donny lived and were raising three children of similar age. Dessie and John Rottinghaus met while bailing hay in the fall of 1970 and by December 18, 1971 were married at Immaculate Conception Church. Their wedding party consisted of Gerald Rottinghaus, Sandra (Rottinghaus) Kipp, Kay & Donny Burkholder, John Lavenz, Danny Roth, Kris Rottinghaus, and son Patrick McBride. After saying their vows, John & Dessie walked down the aisle where a scoop shovel was placed at the end placed by Donny. This was another example of the countless hours of work these two were going to put into life. John & Dessie bought the main farm in 1972, where they reside to this day. Catholic Farm families may be blessed with children, and this was the scene on Rottinghaus Road. Dessie named the road that her and John would live for 49 married years. They raised Patrick, Victor, Andy, Jason, Rebecca and Teresa in a country environment that required teamwork. Dessie was not only a beautiful mother; she was a hard worker. She always was compassionate, stern, firm, confident. Some of her favorite sayings was, “Be strong enough to bend” “Do your best, do it right” and “I love you most’est”
Dessie would live the dash of life to its fullest — family, friends and faith.
Three of her children served in the military – mother of two deployed at the same time overseas. Mom would ship homemade cookies and provisions to them. Her children’s education was paramount sending all six to Catholic Church and school. Mom’s faith was just as important. She earned a certificate in liturgical studies from Loras College. She was a lector at Immaculate Conception Church, Eucharistic minister, Director of CCD for IC Parish. Dessie started the Sunday Children’s Liturgy with Mrs. Liz Schares – who would become a great servant to the Rottinghaus Catholic needs during COVID by delivering Sunday Eucharist with her husband Terry Schares. Dessie enjoyed her faith and lived it. No one is perfect and this is what makes us human. Seek forgiveness and forgive others.
Friends
Mom was able to brighten a room with a smile, her laughter sparkled. If she didn’t smile you knew something was on her mind. She was not fake with people. You knew where you stood with her. She was not the type to be run over. She was confident, decisive, kind and empathetic.
She is proceeded in death by her Parents Fred and Avis Farris; Husband Quentin Robert Paul McBride; Siblings Dorothy Thee, Robert Farris, Daisy Polley and Jean Eudaley; Grandson Tanner Rottinghaus
She is survived by her husband John Rottinghaus; Children Patrick (Fran) McBride, Victor Rottinghaus, Andrew (Kelly) Rottinghaus, Jason (Patrisia) Rottinghaus, Rebecca (Wesley Hergert) and Teresa (Robert Ryun); 17 Grandchildren Abby (Paul Pearson), Amanda McBride, Sarah Arnold, Sydney (Matt Popelka), Kathleen McBride, Kayla Parker, Fallon McBride, Karina Hernandez, Savannah Rottinghaus, Jason J. Rottinghaus, Jaxon Hergert, Izak Hergert, Quentin Hergert, Sophia Rottinghaus, Robert Ryun, John Ryun; 5 Great-Grandchildren Austin, Landon, Jeremiah, Natalie, Alexandra. Her sister Joyce Kay Burkholder (Joe DeGrotte).
Mom loved to travel – Europe, Australia, Canada, Kansas City, South Carolina, North Carolina, Hawaii & Bahamas and innumerable other locations.
Arrivederci – Till we meet again – Good bye.
Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 12, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, both in Gilbertville. Public visitation 3-8 p.m. Thursday, February 11, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street where there will be a 3 p.m. rosary. Visitation also one hour prior to services Friday at the church. The mass will be livestreamed on the Immaculate Conception/St. Joseph Facebook page. Request anyone attending the visitation and or mass to wear a face covering and observe social distancing.
Memorials may be directed to the Immaculate Conception Church Children’s Liturgy.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.