Dessie Marie (Farris) (McBride) Rottinghaus

Dessie later went on to marry Quentin Robert Paul McBride on April 9, 1965, having one son Quentin “Patrick” Shawn McBride. Her husband, Quentin, died in a car accident. Dessie and her son Patrick would move to River Road in Gilbertville, where her sister Kay and brother-in-law Donny lived and were raising three children of similar age. Dessie and John Rottinghaus met while bailing hay in the fall of 1970 and by December 18, 1971 were married at Immaculate Conception Church. Their wedding party consisted of Gerald Rottinghaus, Sandra (Rottinghaus) Kipp, Kay & Donny Burkholder, John Lavenz, Danny Roth, Kris Rottinghaus, and son Patrick McBride. After saying their vows, John & Dessie walked down the aisle where a scoop shovel was placed at the end placed by Donny. This was another example of the countless hours of work these two were going to put into life. John & Dessie bought the main farm in 1972, where they reside to this day. Catholic Farm families may be blessed with children, and this was the scene on Rottinghaus Road. Dessie named the road that her and John would live for 49 married years. They raised Patrick, Victor, Andy, Jason, Rebecca and Teresa in a country environment that required teamwork. Dessie was not only a beautiful mother; she was a hard worker. She always was compassionate, stern, firm, confident. Some of her favorite sayings was, “Be strong enough to bend” “Do your best, do it right” and “I love you most’est”